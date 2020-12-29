President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that President Trump’s efforts to vaccinate Americans are “falling behind” and he will invoke the Defense Production Act after his inauguration to speed up the campaign.

Mr. Biden said he is grateful to the companies and scientists that developed vaccines but that only a few million people have received doses, far short of the official goal of 20 million by the end of the year. He said the vaccination campaign will take far too long at that pace.

Hoping to immunize 100 million people within his first 100 days, Mr. Biden said he will propose a COVID-19 funding package to Congress to improve the delivery of vaccines and bolster testing.

“This is going to be the greatest operational challenge we’ve ever faced as a nation, but we’re going to get it done,” Mr. Biden said in Delaware.

The president-elect did not detail how he will use the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law that allows the president to marshal private manufacturing in an emergency. Mr. Trump used the law to compel the production of ventilators and things such as testing swabs as the virus walloped the U.S. in the spring.

But Mr. Biden said he will use the authority to compel private industry to make the materials needed to produce the vaccines and protective gear.

He also repeated his request for Americans to wear masks for 100 days after he takes office, saying the worst is yet to come as more than 2,000 people die from COVID-19 per day.

“I remain optimistic about our future,” Mr. Biden said. “I can see a return to normalcy in the next year.”

“But we need to be honest. The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough,” he said. “We need to steel our spines for what’s ahead.”

Mr. Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” hoped to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna into 20 million people by the end of the year.

A dashboard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 11.5 million doses have been distributed to the states and only 2.1 million people have received shots into their arms.

There is a lag in the data — health care providers can report the shots up to 72 hours after they occur — and numbers should start to jump as a nursing-home campaign from CVS and Walgreens ramps up. Still, the country appears to be far short of its end-of-year goal.

Moncef Slaoui, science adviser for Mr. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, acknowledged before Christmas that it would be difficult to meet the 20 million target.

“The commitment that we can make is to make vaccine doses available,” Mr. Slaoui said. “And I think that commitment is met. Exactly how fast the wrap-up of immunizations, shots in arm, is happening is slower than we thought it would be.”

“We’re here to help the states accelerate that appropriately,” he said.

Officials have said final deliveries of the first 20 million doses will stretch into the first week of January.

