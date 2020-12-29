Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced the first known case of the “U.K. variant” of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The infected person is a man in his 20s who did not travel recently, according to the Democratic governor.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels,” Mr. Polis said.

A state lab was analyzing samples when it found a telltale genetic sign of the variant known to scientists as an “S Drop Out Profile.”

It’s possible the variant has been circulating in the U.S. for some time but scientists didn’t realize it. The U.S. performs less sequencing of the virus than the U.K. and other countries.

Scientists in the U.K. believe the variant is more transmissible than known strains of the coronavirus but does not cause more severe disease. Experts also think approved vaccines will still work against it.

Still, anything that worsens the vicious pandemic is alarming.

Countries around the globe have detected the U.K. variant and one from South Africa, and many have placed travel restrictions on people arriving from the U.K.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone arriving from the U.K. must test negative within 72 hours of departure.

