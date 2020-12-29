Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia said Tuesday that he supports increasing stimulus checks to $2,000, raising the pressure on Senate GOP leaders to hold a vote on the aid ahead of pivotal runoff elections in Georgia next week.

On Twitter, Mr. Perdue said President Trump “is right” about increasing the payments from the current $600.

“I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people,” Mr. Perdue said.

He had previously been silent on the question. The House on Monday approved the increased aid for most Americans after the president called for bigger checks.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Georgia Republican who also faces a runoff election next week, indicated again Tuesday that she, too, supports increasing the direct payments.

“I’ve said absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that,” Ms. Loeffler said on “Fox & Friends” when asked specifically whether she would vote for the $2,000 checks.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t said whether he will allow a vote on the matter this week. Many Republicans have opposed the stimulus checks.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York plans to seek unanimous consent to bring up the proposal, but at least one Republican is expected to object.

Republican Sens. Loeffler, Perdue, Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri are now supporting the $2,000 checks. If all Senate Democrats support it, the proposal would need eight more Republicans to move forward.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.