President Trump edged out former President Barack Obama as Americans’ most admired man in 2020, according to Gallup polling released on Tuesday.

Eighteen percent of Americans named Mr. Trump. The president was followed by Mr. Obama (15%), President-elect Joseph R. Biden (6%) and Dr. Anthony Fauci (3%).

The president’s first-place finish this year ended a 12-year run for Mr. Obama as the most admired man. Mr. Trump and Mr. Obama tied for most admired man in 2019.

Former first lady Michelle Obama topped the list of most admired women for the third straight year.

Ten percent named Mrs. Obama. She was followed by Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris (6%), first lady Melania Trump (4%) and Oprah Winfrey (3%).

The incumbent U.S. president and a current or former first lady usually top the respective lists.

Since 1946, the incumbent president has topped Gallup’s most admired man list 60 out of 74 times.

Since 1948, a current (18) or former (39) first lady has topped the most admired woman list 57 out of 71 times.

“Should Trump continue to dominate Republicans’ consciousnesses — currently, Republicans rarely name any other public person than him — he will have a good chance of winning in future years, especially if Democrats continue to split their choices between Obama and Biden,” Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones wrote.

The survey of 1,018 U.S. adults was taken from Dec. 1-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

