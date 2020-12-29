SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a St. Louis County man who is now charged in the Christmas Day killings of his former girlfriend and her 23-month-old daughter.

Prosecutors on Monday charged 30-year-old Timothy Brown of Spanish Lake with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of 28-year-old Charese Garvin and her daughter, Alayah Butler.

Charging documents say witnesses saw Brown at the house where their bodies were found. Witnesses told police Brown had threatened to kill Garvin.

Police say Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

