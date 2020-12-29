Americans can’t wait for 2020 to be over. A year marred by COVID-19, lockdowns, social unrest, economic woes, a contested election and constant outcry from a biased and hostile news media. 2020 has been maligned almost as much as President Trump in the past 12 months. Almost.

Mr. Trump has been subject to negative coverage, and censorship as well. In the last four years, the press conveniently suppressed the president’s significant victories in the economy and the diplomatic realms, plus his push to rejuvenate the nation’s global image, shore up the southern U.S. border and bulk up the U.S. military. Journalists were also selectively silent as Mr. Trump engaged millions of overlooked heartland voters with good cheer and much purpose. First lady Melania Trump was ignored by fashion magazines and women’s publications. These are but a few examples.

The phenomenon has prompted Frank Miele — a columnist for RealClear Politics and a long time Montana-based newspaper editor — to examine this shameful practice and identify five of the “biggest suppressed stories of 2020.” He puzzles over the “mysterious mutating lockdown” which found most Americans huddled at home while politicians and celebrities continued to socialize and party.

“The uneven effects of the lockdown on different states and different sectors have resulted in the shift of trillions of dollars of capital in ways that will reshape the economy for generations to come, yet we are not supposed to talk about it,” writes Mr. Miele.

He also puzzles over the vilification of hydroxychloroquine in the fight against COVID-19 and the media’s failure to acknowledge Mr. Trump’s successful push for a vaccine. The columnist also ponders the situation of President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s son and his overseas business dealings.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop: The ability to bury the Hunter Biden story throughout the 2020 presidential campaign ranks as one of the greatest victories in the history of propaganda,” Mr. Miele observes.

Then there’s the grand finale.

“It turned out that everything that happened in 2020 before Nov. 3 was just prologue for the greatest deception in American history — namely the hijacking of a presidential election through means both legal and illegal. Most importantly, every state that changed its election procedures without the consent of its legislature violated the U.S. Constitution. That’s why Republicans plan to challenge the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. Whether you like Donald Trump or not should be irrelevant. You either follow the Constitution or you don’t,” the columnist said.

THE TOP TEN

Amazingly enough, a new Gallup poll found that President Trump was cited as the most “admired man” of 2020 with solid support from members of his political party.

“Forty-eight percent of Republicans name Trump this year, with no other public figure receiving more than 2% of Republicans’ votes,” noted the poll of 1,108 U.S, adults, conducted Dec. 1-17 and released Tuesday.

“This year marks the 10th time Trump has finished among the top 10 men, including four times before he entered party politics — 1988 through 1990 and 2011,” Gallup said.

It is also of note that Ronald Reagan made the top 10 most admired list 31 times in recent years, bested only by evangelist Billy Graham, cited 61 times in previous polls. Gallup, incidentally, has been conducting this particular survey since 1946.

PERSIST, THE BOOK

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is revisiting a phrase closely associated with her attitude as a lawmaker. The Massachusetts Democrat has penned a new book simply titled “Persist,” due to arrive in April from MacMillan Books. The Massachusetts Democrat became associated with the word “persist” after she continued to speak on the Senate floor in 2017 despite the objections of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” the Kentucky Republican noted at the time.

The publishers describes “Persist” the book as “candid and provocative” and “a powerful call to action.” The “persist” theme has considerable allure, though. Hillary Clinton is also making use of the “persist” — with some additions. Mrs. Clinton latest signature phrase is“resist, insist, persist, enlist” — deployed with gusto in her most recent public speeches.

CARLY GETS HISTORIC

Former Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina has a new role in politics of the 18th century variety. Ms. Fiorina has just become chairman of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation — the force behind the famed historic site in Virginia what now appears to be in transition.

“Fiorina will guide the museum’s continued evolution into a destination that celebrates diverse and inclusive viewpoints through programming that explores the social and political complexities negotiated by America’s founding generation,” the foundation said in a statement.

“There is tremendous anticipation around building a better future by learning from our ancestors’ stories and struggles, seeking inspiration from their aspirations and ingenuity, and reflecting upon the nation they built. This historic destination is uniquely suited to play a pivotal role in helping Americans understand the complexities and contradictions of our past and how they inform our future,” Ms. Fiorina noted, also in a statement.

Sheila Johnson, cofounder of BET and vice chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capitals, is also on the foundation board, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy are among the members of the foundation itself.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 27% of U.S. adults are “upset” about the next four years with President-elect Joseph R. Biden as president; 63% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 25% overall are “enthusiastic” about the next four years; 2% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 22% overall are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about the next four years; 6% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 15% overall are “dissatisfied but not upset” about the next four years; 25% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 11% overall are “not sure” how they feel; 3% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YOuGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 19-22.

⦁ Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.