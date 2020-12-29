It’s President-elect Kamala Harris once again.

It’s Déjà vu for President-elect Joseph R. Biden, who referred to his running mate as the incoming commander-in-chief on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Democrat raised eyebrows prior to election day for doing the same thing; at one time he also referred to himself as a Senate candidate.

Ms. Harris also made a similar gaffe during the campaign by talking about a future “Harris administration” come 2021.

“I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available,” Mr. Biden said during press conference commentary on the coronavirus pandemic. “I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason.”

Tuesday’s gaffe once again sparked social media chatter from critics who claim the plan was always to use Mr. Biden as a vessel to usher in a more politically extreme candidate.

Joe Biden again says the quiet part out loud: “President-elect Harris” pic.twitter.com/e6kSlwDlnr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 29, 2020

