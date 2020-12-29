President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday gave a figurative bear hug to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a potential 2024 rival.

“I give former Gov. Christie credit,” Mr. Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “He and I have disagreed on a number of things, but I am thankful he’s now encouraging people to do the right thing and wear masks for themselves, their loved ones and their country.”

Mr. Christie ended up in the intensive care unit for a week after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

The former governor said he erred when he let his guard down and didn’t wear a mask at the White House and in debate prep sessions with President Trump.

Earlier this month, Mr. Christie did not rule out a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against Mr. Trump. Mr. Christie ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 but dropped out after a disappointing finish in New Hampshire.

Mr. Christie gave effusive praise to former President Barack Obama in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy right before the presidential election in 2012.

He has dismissed the idea that he literally hugged Mr. Obama as an urban legend.

Still, some conservatives griped that Mr. Christie’s comments halted momentum for Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who is now on the outs with the base of his party.

