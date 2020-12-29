BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore has experienced sharp declines in many categories of crime during 2020 and amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the city’s high rate of killings and shootings has continued.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that reports of crimes such as robberies fell by 30%. And there’s been an almost 20% drop in reported violent crime.

But Baltimore still eclipsed 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row. The city also recorded more than 1,000 shootings. Baltimore had recorded 333 homicides this year as of Monday evening.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told The Sun that the decreases in some crimes are attributed to “fewer people being out” and “fewer opportunities and chances for victimization.”

Harrison noted that the number of guns recovered by police is up 9%.

“The bad actors who commit crime are still there, because the level of shootings and murders remain notoriously high,” he said. “Even compared to other cities.”

