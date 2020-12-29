Nashville police released video late Monday captured by a body camera worn by Michael Sipos, one of the first officers on the scene of the Christmas morning bombing carried out by Anthony Quinn Warner.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department made available nearly 13 minutes of bodycam footage showing the moments shortly before, during and after Warner’s recreational vehicle blew up Friday.

Officer Sipos had been on the force for under two years at the time of the bombing, and the MPD said he was issued the body cam only several days before the explosion occurred.

The video, uploaded to MPD’s channel on YouTube, captured officers trying to evacuate the area right before and after the RV exploded outside an AT&T office in downtown Nashville at around 6:30 a.m.

It also caught a portion of the ominous audio message that was broadcast from the RV in the minutes prior to the explosion.

“If you can hear this message, evacuate now,” a robotic female voice can be heard coming from the RV at one point.

“Stay clear of the vehicle,” the message then warns. “Do not approach the vehicle.”

Officer Sipos had rounded a corner and was removing equipment from the trunk of his cruiser roughly a block away from the RV when it exploded moments later.

“I just felt a push, basically,” he recalled during a press conference earlier Monday. “I was thrown into the truck a little bit, turned around to see just a very orange sky and a lot of smoke.”

Warner’s remains were discovered at the scene afterward and he was identified by police as the bomber shortly afterward. No other people were killed in the explosion, which authorities say was intentional.

