KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - A reward has been increased for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire that killed a West Virginia Air National Guard member, authorities said.

The $20,000 reward includes $15,000 from a donor who wanted to remain anonymous, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Monday. The award initially was $5,000.

Senior Airman Logan Young of the 167th Airlift Wing died Sunday while responding to the fire in Kearneysville. Young, 30, a Martinsburg resident, joined the Air National Guard in 2018 and served as a fire fighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron.

The fatal fire was connected to a fire about three miles (4.8 kilometers) away at another vacant structure reported about 20 minutes earlier, the Fire Marshal’s Office said. Investigators determined both were the result of arson.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.