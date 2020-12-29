By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 29, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A suspect in the death of a Nebraska woman was shot and killed Tuesday by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in Georgia, the U.S. Marshall’s Service said.

Jaquan Haynes, 18, was shot while officers who were trying to arrest him, officials said. Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

Haynes was a suspect in the death of 19-year-old Nomi Herrera, of Omaha, who was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 29. She died the next day.

A 15-year-old female was charged Nov. 6 with being an accessory to first-degree murder and an arrest warrant for Haynes was issued, WOWT-TV reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide