Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu vowed Tuesday that its increasing relationship with Russia will not replace its ties with the NATO alliance.

His comments come amid heightened criticism from U.S. and European officials stemming from Turkey’s purchase of a Russian-made missile defense system, in defiance of the alliance’s pleas.

But despite Mr. Cavusoglu’s reassurances to the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart that Moscow has confirmed its “mutual intention to develop military ties with Turkey.”

Mr. Lavrov said the decision came despite “illegitimate pressure” from the U.S., according to Turkish news site TRT World.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that it was imposing sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system.

U.S. and NATO officials have expressed alarm that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system could give Russia an inside look at NATO’s defensive capabilities and strategies. Ankara said it turned to Moscow in part because the U.S. would not share technology on a comparable missile system that it was offering to the Turks.

