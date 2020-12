CHICAGO (AP) - Two people have been killed and two others hurt following a shooting and crash on Chicago’s westside.

A Kia carrying at least four people crashed about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lawndale neighborhood after shots were fired at it from another vehicle, according to police.

Two people in the Kia were killed. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were shot or died due to the crash. A woman and man who also were in the Kia were being treated at a hospital.

Four people inside the second vehicle fled after it also crashed. No arrests were made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.