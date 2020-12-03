Congress will consider establishing a national cyber director position, a Senate-nominated role within the Executive Office of the President, a lawmaker supporting the effort said Thursday.

Rep. Jim Langevin, Rhode Island Democrat and commissioner of the bipartisan Cyberspace Solarium Commission, said language establishing the position has been added to an annual defense spending bill.

Mr. Langevin previously introduced a proposed National Cyber Director Act that would create the position, and he said it is now included in the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for 2021.

Creating the director position to coordinate cyber-related issues within the federal government was among the main recommendations made by the solarium in a report the group released in March.

The solarium, which itself was established as a result of being included in the 2019 defense bill, recommended the national cyber director position be created to serve as the president’s “principal advisor for cybersecurity related issues, both within government and with the private sector.”

“With increased reliance on information technology infrastructure for communication, commerce and personal use, as well as national security purposes, it is more critical than ever that there is an expert bringing all the elements of government together and ensuring that we are pulling oars in the same direction to protect Americans,” Mr. Langevin said in a statement.

“The National Cyber Director Act represents a paradigmatic shift in how the government handles cybersecurity,” Mr. Langevin added.

The House of Representatives is set to consider the NDAA next week. The Senate will have to pass it before it can be considered by the president, although Mr. Trump has threatened a veto.

