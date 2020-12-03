The Justice Department said Thursday that Facebook “intentionally” discriminated against U.S. workers and hired foreign guest workers instead — and actively tried to deter Americans from even applying.

For most of its jobs the tech giant abides by the law, but in cases when a foreign workers is already employed on a temporary visa and seeks a permanent job, Facebook locks out any other candidates, the government said in a new complaint filed in immigration court.

“Facebook then implements a recruitment process intentionally designed to deter U.S. workers from applying,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in the complaint. “Facebook does not advertise the positions on its website, does not accept applications online, and requires candidates to mail in their applications.

“Not surprisingly, Facebook often gets zero applications for these advertised positions. And even when U.S. workers do apply, Facebook will not consider them for the advertised positions,” he said.

The Justice Department says it spent two years investigating the matter.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The workers in question were in the U.S. on H-1B visas, which are supposed to be reserved for foreigners with exceptional skills.

Tech firms are among the largest users of H-1B visas.

H-1B workers are temporary, but they can apply to convert to a permanent position and become lawful permanent residents. The Justice Department says Facebook created a recruitment process that guaranteed the temporary workers the permanent jobs, locking Americans and other permanent legal residents out.

The jobs had an average salary of $156,000, the government said.

The Justice Department is seeking back pay on behalf of U.S. workers denied jobs, and civil fines.

