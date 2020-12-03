President Trump’s lawyers told a Nevada judge Thursday that more than 85,000 votes in the state were cast illegally, as the president fights to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr. Trump’s legal team inspected election material in Clark County this week ahead of Thursday’s hearing before Judge James Russell.

“In the dead of night, votes were appearing and votes were disappearing on these machines,” said Jesse Binnall, a lawyer for Mr. Trump working in Nevada. “Without explanation — and there is no good explanation.”

Mr. Binnall said more than 8,000 absentee ballots cast in Nevada had fake addresses and nearly 20,000 votes were cast by non-residents. He also said at least 1,500 dead people voted and there were 42,000 double votes.

Mr. Binnall said out of all mail-in ballots submitted in Nevada, at least 1% of the voters did not actually submit them.

“We cannot turn a blind eye with striking evidence like this. We cannot allow an election to be stolen. We cannot pretend this vote irregularities, this vote fraud did not happen” Mr. Binnall said.

Kevin Hamilton, an attorney arguing against Mr. Trump’s efforts to contest the results, said no court in the history of the country has ever overturned an election of this magnitude.

“It’s difficult to imagine a more shocking and undemocratic act to ask a court to overturn the expressed will of a state,” he said.

Judge Russell said he would make his ruling as soon as Friday, noting one of the parties may want to take the case to the Supreme Court, acknowledging the time restraint. The electoral college will convene on Dec. 14.

The Nevada Supreme Court certified the election for Mr. Biden last month, awarding him the state’s six electoral votes. Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in Nevada by 33,596, or 2.4%.

