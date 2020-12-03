President Trump and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million dollars since Election Day.

“These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 general election,” said Bill Stepien, Mr. Trump’s campaign manager.

The funds were raised by the president and the RNC, as well as Trump Victory, Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Save America, a new political action committee aimed at overturning the win of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“The American people know what’s at stake. Thanks to our incredible supporters, we’ve been fighting tooth and nail to uphold election integrity across the country and defend our Senate Republicans in Georgia,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC.

Mr. Trump plans to campaign in Georgia on Saturday ahead of the Senate run-off Jan. 5, which will determine which party controls the upper chamber.

“We are investing millions to push back against the Democrats’ unprecedented power grab and drive a massive Get Out The Vote operation in the Peach State. The work we are doing today is critical to ensuring a better tomorrow for all Americans,” Ms. McDaniel added.

