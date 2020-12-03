Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania called on Gov. Tom Wolf to convene a special session on election oversight and integrity.

In a letter to the Democratic governor on Wednesday, state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe said under Article IV of the state constitution, Mr. Wolf should call a special session if “public interest requires.”

“This election clearly represents an extraordinary occasion, and the public interest requires that you convene the General Assembly immediately,” the letter read. “There are numerous unanswered questions regarding the election that require a sitting General Assembly to examine and fulfill our duty to conduct oversight.

“A General Assembly in session is necessary to seek answers to these questions to help restore our citizens’ faith in the electoral process,” it added.

The letter was signed by 31 other state lawmakers, who requested the governor provide them with logs tracking drop boxes for ballots and people who access the collection of ballots. The lawmakers also asked for inventory, USB and digital logs of all electronic data.

“In addition, yesterday a Pennsylvania whistle blower revealed new information,” the letter read. “A truck driver working for a subcontractor of the United States Postal Service revealed that he transported well over 100,000 completed absentee ballots from Bethpage, NY to Harrisburg, PA. There is no logical explanation for this to happen.”

Mr. Trump’s lawyers presented witnesses before the GOP lawmakers last week detailing election irregularities and alleged fraud mostly in Democratic counties, asking the Republican lawmakers to probe the issue and not award presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Jenna Ellis, an attorney for the president, commented on the letter, tweeting, “HUGE.”

The president’s legal team has also asked Republican lawmakers in Michigan and Arizona to do the same after presenting evidence of election irregularities in Michigan’s Wayne County and Arizona’s Maricopa County.

On Thursday, they also presented witnesses with testimonies of election irregularities in Georgia before the state’s Senate oversight committee.

State officials moved to certify the election for Mr. Biden last month, saying he defeated Mr. Trump by roughly 1.2%, or 81,660 votes.

Pennsylvania election officials have also pushed back against Mr. Trump’s suggestion of widespread voter fraud.

