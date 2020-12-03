Do you know any “SAGE Cons”? The chances are good that you do. The designation stands for “spiritually active, governance-engaged conservatives,” and they turned out in force for President Trump on Election Day.

The hybrid demographic is closely tracked by Family Research Council president Tony Perkins and George Barna, a meticulous California-based researcher and pollster who monitors cultural and religious trends.

Mr. Barna says this sizable group showed up at the polls in “staggering, mind-blowing numbers” — revealing that 99% of them turned out to vote.

They cast 23 million votes according to Mr. Barna’s ongoing research — which he says constitute about 14% of the total number of votes that were cast in the election. Yet his research reveals that this distinct demographic makes up only 9% of the U.S. population.

“This is — without a doubt, without any qualifications — the most enthusiastic and united group of votes Mr. Trump received from the 80 different segments of the population that we studied. And that includes Democrats, Republicans, women, liberals, Blacks, conservatives. No other voting bloc has rallied behind a candidate with so much solidarity,” Mr. Barna said during an appearance Thursday on “Washington Watch” a weekly online news program hosted by Mr. Perkins.

This phenomenon did not get much attention in the press.

“None of this has made its way into the media’s analysis — in part, I’m sure, because they don’t want to admit how much political influence Christian conservatives have. It conflicts with their 40-year narrative that the religious right is a dying breed,” writes Mr. Perkins in his own analysis of this phenomenon.

“And it also goes against their phony storyline that evangelicals turned against Trump in 2020 — an absurd myth that Barna’s research thoroughly debunks. Not only did Christian conservatives stick with Trump almost unanimously, they made up the strongest presidential support base in history,” he concludes.

FEELING BLAH OVER BIDEN

Perhaps they have pandemic fatigue. Perhaps it’s political fatigue. The American voting public is not wildly enthusiastic about the idea of a White House and administration led by presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

A wide-ranging new Economist/YouGov survey reveals that 31% of registered U.S. voters feel “upset” the prospect of a Biden presidency, another 30% are “enthusiastic.” The rest are waffling between the two extremes. See the complete numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

Oh, and one more thing. The poll also found that 43% of the respondents overall agreed that the public would definitely or probably “never know the true outcome of this election.”

The partisan divide on that response is huge: 65% of Republicans agreed, along with 15% of Democrats.

LAZIEST CONGRESS OF ALL

Democratic lawmakers are whiling away their time on Capitol Hill according to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who faults his peers across the aisle for peddling slowly through legislation which involved marijuana legalization and the private ownership of lions and tigers.

It’s all “cannabis and cats, not COVID relief,” he said at a press briefing Thursday.

“You’d think after a humiliating defeat at the ballot box this year, where Democrats didn’t defeat one Republican incumbent, that Democrats would get the picture that Americans are demanding action on issues that matter to them. It certainly doesn’t appear so that in the next Congress anything will change,” Mr. McCarthy observed.

He pointed out that the House schedule averaged 134 working days in the past.

“You would think that with all the challenges this country has that we would work more, or at the very least the same amount of time. No, Democrats think Congress needs a 25% reduction,” Mr. McCarthy noted.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise I’ll see you in four years.”

— President Trump to staffers and guests at the White House Christmas Party, with the implication that he might run again in 2024.

DEBATE OF THE WEEK

All eyes on Georgia as the clock ticks? Yes, indeed. Fox News will broadcast the sanctioned Georgia Senate runoff debate on Sunday between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock.

The event will air live at 7 p.m. Eastern, presented by the Atlanta Press Club — just a month before the Georgia runoff election determines which political party controls the Senate.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum will lead the special coverage, and preview the debate at 6:45 p.m.

POLL DU JOUR

• 31% of registered U.S. voters feel “upset” when they think of four years with presumed President-elect Joseph R. Biden in office; 69% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall feel “dissatisfied but not upset”; 19% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall feel “satisfied but not enthusiastic”; 6% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall feel “enthusiastic” about Mr. Biden in office; 2% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 61% of Democrats agree.

• 4% overall are “not sure” how they feel; 4% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 21-24.

