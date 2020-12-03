Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Thursday tapped Brian Deese, a top economic staffer in the Obama administration, to be the director of the National Economic Council.

The move, which was expected, would install Mr. Deese as one of Mr. Biden’s top economic advisers in the next administration.

Mr. Biden called Mr. Deese “among the most tested and accomplished public servants in the country.”

Mr. Deese, an executive at the investment firm BlackRock, had played key roles in negotiating the Obama administration’s auto industry bailout and the Paris climate agreement.

Some on the left have raised concerns about Mr. Deese’s ties to BlackRock, though climate activists have been cautiously optimistic given his role in helping craft the Paris agreement.

Mr. Deese would replace Larry Kudlow, the current director of the NEC.

