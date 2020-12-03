Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that he’s gotten congratulatory phone calls from at least a handful of GOP senators as many Republicans dance around the question of who will be the president after Inauguration Day next month.

“There have been more than several sitting Republican senators who have privately called me and congratulated me,” Mr. Biden said in an interview with CNN. “I understand the situation that they find themselves in.”

Many Republicans have declined to recognize Mr. Biden as the president-elect as President Trump’s team challenges the results in a handful of states in court. Mr. Trump has signaled that he may never formally concede the race.

Mr. Biden predicted that “at least a significant portion” of GOP leadership would come around after the Electoral College affirms the results on Dec. 14.

“I don’t know that it’s going to break across the board - I’m not saying that,” he said.

Multiple news outlets declared Mr. Biden the winner on Nov. 7 based on projected vote totals.

Mr. Trump’s team has launched legal challenges in a handful of states Mr. Biden narrowly won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Nearly all of those legal challenges have come up empty and all of those states have certified their election results.

