President Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom on Thursday to legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, calling him a great “life teacher.”

“He’s one of the greatest titans in American football history,” Mr. Trump said while awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Mr. Holtz in an Oval Office ceremony. “He teaches people how to live, and how to live properly, and how to live with dignity.”

The president said of Mr. Holtz, “Everybody loves him, everybody respects him. Sometimes it’s a combination that doesn’t come together.”

Mr. Holtz, who gained fame as a coach at Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina, said he was especially honored to receive the medal from Mr. Trump. He called him “the greatest president in my lifetime.”

“I’m recognized for what other people did,” Mr. Holtz said. “I never made a block or a tackle. But I did try to teach people how to make good choices.”

The former coach also was a prominent campaign supporter of the president this fall.

Mr. Holtz won 249 games and 12 bowl victories in his career. He has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.