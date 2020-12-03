BALTIMORE (AP) - A Maryland man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to steal more than $200,000 from the company where he worked and another business, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert K. Hur said in a news release that Howard Ware, 42, of Bowie turned in more than 2,100 fraudulent invoices from his employer and a trucking business totaling $233,040. The plea agreement said Ware used the money for personal expenses.

Ware’s plea agreement said he worked for an environmental services company in Upper Marlboro and was supposed to coordinate hauling materials to and from his work to other trucking companies, including one based in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Court records show Ware coordinated with the Charlotte Hall business to provide trucks to help with hauling a large amount of materials.

Prosecutors said Ware never intended to provide the trucks, offering his services to embezzle money from his job because he intended to bill the other business for services that were never provided.

As part of the plea agreement entered Wednesday, Ware will be required to forfeit and to pay restitution of $233,040. Ware, whose sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2021, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

