Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama said he plans to challenge the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 when Congress meets to certify the election for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

In comments to reporters, Mr. Brooks is citing allegations of widespread voter fraud as his motivation.

“I’m doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States,” the lawmaker told The Hill on Wednesday. “And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College.”

He said he is seeking Republican senators willing to join him. That would enable Congress to suspend a joint session and allow the House and Senate to meet separately to debate objections to the presidential electors.

But Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said he doubted the effort could succeed.

“I can’t imagine that that would ever happen,” Mr. Thune told reporters.

In January 2017, several House Democrats objected to the electoral vote counts for President Trump in Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, objected to “overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in our election.”

But House Democrats lacked any senators joining them in what became a symbolic protest over Mr. Trump’s election.

Mr. Brooks said allegations of voter fraud are difficult to prove in court, and said there are “much bigger systemic flaws” in the election system.

“The chief evil in that legislation is that it makes it illegal for voter registrars to require proof of citizenship before allowing someone to register to vote,” he said. “So that in and of itself opens the floodgates for illegal aliens and other noncitizens to register to vote

