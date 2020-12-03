The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday postponed until Dec. 15 a vote on the plan to reopen schools.

All eight board members unanimously agreed to push back the vote so they “can make a fully informed decision based on the most up to date health metrics information” and other issues including updating HVAC systems, testing protocols, and procuring onsite medical personnel.

Under the plan, children would be brought back in phases as early as Jan. 12 for hybrid learning.

A learning preference survey was sent to families and extended the deadline to Dec. 7. So far, 51% have chosen partial-in person experience and 49% chose all virtual learning. If a family does not respond, the student will be placed in all virtual learning.

“The school system is never going to be forcing” employees to teach in-person, rather they “are looking at a protocol that embodies choice”, said board member Lynne Harris.

