President Obama and Stacey Abrams are set to headline a virtual get out the vote rally Friday for the Democrats seeking to flip a pair of seats in the Georgia runoff races next month.

The Jan. 5 runoff races pit Democrats Jon Ossoff against and Ralphael Warnock against GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and have the attention of the political world.

If Democrats win both seats there will be a 50-50 partisan split in the Senate, giving presumptive Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

President Trump is slated on Saturday to hold a rally aimed at boosting Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler.

On Friday, Mr. Obama and Ms. Abrams, the former minority leader in the Georgia House and 2018 gubernatorial nominee, will be focused on energizing voters ahead of the Dec. 7 deadline to register to vote, and reminding them that early in-person voting starts on Dec. 14.

Democrats are hustling to register young voters that were not eligible to vote last month in Georgia and repeat the success they had turning out voters in the Nov. 3 election.

