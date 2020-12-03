Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they would receive the coronavirus vaccine on camera in order to convince the public it’s safe.

Mr. Obama said during a new interview that he will trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House Coronavirus Task Force member and infectious disease expert, if he says a coronavirus vaccine is safe.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Mr. Obama said. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” he added. “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”

Freddy Ford, Mr. Bush’s chief of staff, said the 43rd president would also be willing to receive a coronavirus vaccine on camera once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes one.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. [Deborah] Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Mr. Ford told CNN. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

Mr. Clinton’s press secretary said the same.

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials,” Angel Urena told CNN. “And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”

Representatives for former President Jimmy Carter did not return CNN’s request for comment.

