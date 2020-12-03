OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The murder convictions and life in prison sentences of four people convicted of murder in separate cases in Oklahoma were upheld Thursday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

The court rejected appeals by Raven Veloz, 25; David Cochlin, 50; Andrew Gaines, 28; and Raul Sierra, 69.

Veloz was convicted in the 2016 stabbing death of her 8-month-old son; Cochlin in the 2017 deaths of two 19-year-old men when he crashed into their vehicle; and Gaines in the 2015 shooting death of a man during a robbery.

Sierra was convicted in the 1982 shooting death of a man in Oklahoma City after being charged in 2015 when new testing of blood evidence linked him to the crime.

Cochlin’s attorney said only that Cochlin is very sorry for what happened and declined further comment. Attorneys for the others either declined comment or did not return phone calls for comment.

