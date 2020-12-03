Lawmakers expressed growing optimism for the chances of working out a coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, with sponsors of the $908 billion bipartisan proposal seeing growing support for their framework.

Members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of Republican and Democratic House members, celebrated the positive reception the bipartisan proposal has gained from across the political spectrum and the fact that it jump-started conversations for a deal once again.

“A public indication from the White House, a public indication from our leadership in the House… as well as momentum building on both sides of the aisle bodes well for the fact that this is the package that moved the needle,” Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Tom Reed, New York Republican, said. “I think time in short order will show that we’re in the area where we’re going to be able to land this plane.”

Several members of the bicameral, bipartisan group that rolled out the $908 billion proposal said they’re working on getting their framework compiled into legislative text, ideally by early next week. Even so, neither chamber has teed up any vote or completely backed their language.

The framework would provide $160 billion for state and local governments and $288 billion for small business assistance and the Paycheck Protection Program, along with short-term protections for businesses against coronavirus-related lawsuits.

There would also be more funds to provide $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefits through March and $16 billion for vaccine distribution. There is no second round of additional $1,200 direct payments to Americans, however.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, did step away from her more than $2 trillion asking price in favor of endorsing the bipartisan framework Wednesday, she only went so far as to embrace it as a starting point for negotiations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, doubled down on pursuing a much more targeted approach, with a focus on a handful of popular programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and vaccine funds, and the GOP’s priority for liability protections. Yet, he also noted that “compromise is within reach.”

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went so far as to say that the GOP proposal is likely the finish line, despite the lack of support from Democrats.

“To be clear I think we have a proposal out there right now that I think we can work… towards. The $900 billion proposal I know they put out there, but I think what has been working right now with the White House, with Mnuchin and the Senate, the other side is really the starting point and probably where we’ll end up,” the California Republican said.

However, there are still other optimistic signs on Capitol Hill.

Both Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. McConnell actually spoke on the phone earlier on Thursday to discuss getting both a comprehensive government funding package and coronavirus deal done before the holiday break.

What’s more, four of the Republican senators who introduced the bipartisan proposal — Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — met with Mr. McConnell to go over the finer points of their framework.

President Trump agreed to support Mr. McConnell’s proposal and said he wants a deal made.

Sen. Linsey Graham — one of a handful of new GOP senators warming up to the bipartisan proposal — endorsed the $908 billion plan and spoke to the president about it, but noted there are some concerns about policy language.

“I’ve never been more hopeful that we’ll get a bill,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, told reporters.

“I will support what Senator McConnell wants to propose but it doesn’t have any Democratic support. I’m tired of doing show votes here. Mitch doesn’t want show votes, I don’t want show votes,” he said. “I think the president is in the mindset we need relief sooner rather than later, and that the package that’s being talked about as well in the ballpark of what he would support if he had the right policy provisions.”

