CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) - One person was shot to death early Wednesday in the small Kansas City suburb of Claycomo, police there said.

Officers were called to a rural residential area in Claycomo near Interstate 435 around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting and found a person fatally shot, police said. Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s name.

Police said they were searching for a man in his late teens or early 20s who is also wanted for auto theft related to the shooting. No arrests in the case had been announced by Thursday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.