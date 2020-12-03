A CNN senior vice president chalked up President Trump’s support in Miami to some Cuban-Americans being “very attracted to bullies,” which she called “terrifying,” according to audio recordings released late Wednesday by Project Veritas.

The disclosure came in the latest cache of audio clips from the morning editorial call with CNN President Jeffrey Zucker, which Project Veritas began releasing Tuesday after obtaining the recordings from a “brave insider,” according to Project Veritas President James O’Keefe.

CNN said in a statement Tuesday that the network has contacted law enforcement and that its legal experts believe “this may be a felony.”

The latest releases feature a woman identified as Cynthia Hudson, CNN senior vice president and general manager for CNN en Español, who said in a recording dated Sept. 9 that Mr. Trump had used “the communism, socialism, rhetoric as part of his hook for the Cubans in Miami.”

“[T]he only reason they are supporting Trump is because of that narrative,” she said. “And that narrative, and the fact that sadly, I have to say, there’s a population that’s very attracted to bullies.”

Ms. Hudson also said that “the Biden team has not done enough to counter that.”

“No one is countering it properly in Florida. The Cubans are going to vote for Trump, and that’s terrifying,” she said. “And so I think that there is a way to counter the narrative in Florida that is not being taken advantage of.”

NEW CNN TAPE: @CNN Senior Vice President @cynthiacnn Demeans Marginalized Community; States She’s TERRIFIED That Cubans Support Trump



“The Cubans are going to vote for Trump, and that’s terrifying”



“I have to say, there a population that’s very attracted to bullies”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/s3Tl3u8rIe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 2, 2020

“No one on the call objected to Hudson’s characterization of Cuban Americans,” Project Veritas said in a press release.

Another audio clip featured Mr. Zucker discussing the president’s preelection concerns about voter fraud, which the CNN chief called “baseless,” and said they raised the question of whether Mr. Trump was “a national security threat.”

“Trump continuing to undermine election integrity with baseless claims of fraud. OK?” Mr. Zucker said in an Oct. 1 recording. “And he’s continuing to do it. And that leads to the question of whether or not Trump, in himself, is a national security threat, in light of what he’s doing and in light of what he did in the debate.”

Mr. Zucker was also dismissive of the Hunter Biden email story, which the New York Post broke in October but received scant attention from many major news outlets.

“The Breitbart, New York Post, Fox News rabbit hole of Hunter Biden, which I don’t think anybody outside of that world understood,” Mr. Zucker said in an Oct. 23 recording.

He added: “The Wall Street Journal reported that their review of all corporate records showed no role for Joe Biden in the Chinese deal.”

CNN political director David Chalian said in an Oct. 14 recording that “this is the very stuff that Senate committees looked at and found nothing wrong in Joe Biden’s interactions with Ukrainians.”

“Obviously, we’re not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden and, which seems to be giving its marching orders to Fox News and the right-wing echo chamber about what to talk about today,” Mr. Chalian said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.