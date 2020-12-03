Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam downplayed Wednesday a recent Campbell County resolution deeming his coronavirus restrictions unconstitutional.

Asked about the “First Amendment sanctuary” resolution passed unanimously Tuesday by the rural county’s Board of Supervisors, Mr. Northam called for collaboration to fight the virus.

“I expect law enforcement will be part of the solution here. I will remind everyone in Virginia that we’re not the enemy. This should not be divisive,” the Democratic governor said during a virus press conference. “The enemy is the virus. So we all need to work together to attack the virus, not each other.”

Board Supervisor Matt Cline, Concord Republican, told WSLS-TV that the resolution is not an anti-mask mandate, rather it is a “symbolic stance as a locality, claiming Northam is abusing his power by ordering state agents to force businesses to close if that business is not complying with the guidelines.”

Board members reportedly encouraged the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to abstain from working with state agents to enforce the regulations.

The Virginia Department of Health is tasked with regulation enforcement, which can result in a misdemeanor charge for essential retail businesses including grocery stores and pharmacies. The penalty can carry a 12-month jail sentence and fine up to $2,500.

