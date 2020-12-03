Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was elected Thursday as the new head of the DCCC, the House Democrats’ campaign arm.

The New York Democrat will be tasked as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee with navigating the party through the 2022 midterms following a national redistricting, where House Republicans are already optimistic about clinching the majority after a better-than-expected performance this cycle.

House Democrats are coming into the new Congress with a razor-thin majority, after losing several frontline members from vulnerable swing districts.

Mr. Maloney defeated Rep. Tony Cardenas, California Democrat, for the position.

I flipped my red district in ‘12, held it in ‘14 & won by double digits in every election since.



This year, I won by 12.5% - my largest margin yet.



I know how to protect & expand our majority because I’ve done it myself. That’s the leadership we need to win in 2022. https://t.co/zc66eUeJ40 — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) December 2, 2020

Mr. Maloney hails from a battleground district that President Trump won by just about 2 points in 2016.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, the former DCCC chair, stepped aside earlier this year, although she will still be a member of leadership on the House Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.