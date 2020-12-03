The outgoing ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Mac Thornberry, Texas Republican, on Thursday praised the panel’s next top GOP member, Rep. Mike Rogers, Alabama Republican, and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the panel.

Mr. Rogers was confirmed by the full House caucus on Thursday morning as the panel’s next ranking member. He most recently served as the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Mr. Thornberry announced last year that after over two decades on Capitol Hill, he would not seek reelection in 2020.

In a statement, the Texas Republican said that Mr. Rogers is “a great choice” to lead the group of subcommittee ranking members.

“America’s security, and our military, will face significant challenges in the years ahead,” he continued. “I am confident that Ranking Member Rogers understands these challenges and I look forward to seeing how he and HASC Republicans will work together to meet them.”

Mr. Rogers will serve alongside Rep. Adam Smith, Washington State Democrat and chairman of the panel.

