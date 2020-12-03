President Trump refused to say on Thursday whether he still has confidence in Attorney General William P. Barr, saying Mr. Barr has ignored evidence of election fraud.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now,” the president told reporters during an event in the Oval Office. “He hasn’t done anything. They haven’t looked very hard, which is a disappointment. They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is very bad criminal stuff.”

Mr. Barr said earlier this week he hasn’t seen evidence of widespread election fraud, undercutting the president’s argument that Democrats stole the election from him.

“They’re finding tremendous volumes… It’s massive fraud,” Mr. Trump said of his legal team, “whether you go to Wisconsin, Michigan… All over the country, they know it was a fixed election. It was a rigged election.”

