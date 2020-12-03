President Trump’s campaign is going after Lin Wood, the pro-Trump attorney who has talked openly about Republicans boycotting the upcoming Georgia runoffs in January.

A campaign Twitter account for Mr. Trump shared a Breitbart story late Thursday about Mr. Wood’s past ties to Democrats. Mr. Wood replied that he is historically “nonpartisan” but that he loves Mr. Trump and gave $375,000 to the president’s political action committee.

“Attacks being lodged against me do NOTHING to change my position,” he said on Twitter Thursday. “I have principles. 11/3 election in GA was unlawful & unconstitutional. GA needs to fix system before January election.”

Other prominent Republicans say it needs to be all hands on deck for the two U.S. Senate contests.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a top Trump ally, called Mr. Wood and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell “totally destructive” on Thursday.

“Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America,” Mr. Gingrich said on Twitter.

At a “Stop the Steal” rally in Georgia on Wednesday, Mr. Wood questioned why people should vote in a “rigged” election.

“We’re not going to go vote on January 5th on another machine made by China. You’re not going to fool Georgians again,” Mr. Wood said.

Ms. Powell, who is challenging the Georgia results in court, said she would encourage residents of the Peach State to make it known that they won’t vote until “your vote is secure.”

Mr. Trump himself is scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on Saturday for GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are squaring off against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff respectively.

Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority in the U.S. Senate.

If Democrats win both races, the party would control the White House and both chambers of Congress, with presumptive Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris serving as the tiebreaker in a 50-50 Senate.

