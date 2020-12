President Trump said Thursday he will support a coronavirus relief package that is moving again in Congress.

“I think we are getting very close,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I want it to happen. And I believe we are getting very close to a deal.”

Congressional Democratic leaders this week embraced a $908 billion proposal, while Senate Republicans are eyeing a package of about $500 billion.

The president said twice he’ll support an eventual deal.

