President Trump late Thursday doubled down on his threat to veto the annual defense policy bill after the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said that a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — which protects communication companies from being sued over content their users post — does not belong in the military legislation.

Mr. Trump late Thursday tweeted, “Very sadly for our Nation, it looks like Senator @JimInhofe will not be putting the Section 230 termination clause into the Defense Bill. So bad for our National Security and Election Integrity. Last chance to ever get it done. I will VETO!”

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act protects companies that can host trillions of messages from being sued by anyone who feels wronged by content someone else has posted — whether their complaint is legitimate or not.

Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services panel, told reporters earlier Thursday that the repeal “just doesn’t fit on the NDAA has nothing to do with [the] military and nothing to do with the issue.”

Mr. Trump’s veto threat has been dismissed by a host of Republicans on Capitol Hill, who argue that language to repeal Section 230 does not belong in the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets military spending limits and policy for the following year.

