Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday that the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old boy is an “unfathomable tragedy.”

“Yesterday was a particularly difficult evening for me as we lost an innocent child to gun violence in our city,” Chief Newsham said at a press conference. “This is our 187th homicide this year, and [he] was the youngest homicide victim of gun violence in our city so far this year.”

He said homicide detectives are investigating the death of Carmelo Duncan, who was fatally shot Wednesday night in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue SE.

The child was reportedly in a car with his father and possibly another child when multiple shots were fired at the car, and evidence suggests more than one weapon was used. The other passengers are said to have been uninjured.

“It’s an indication to me that the vehicle was targeted, and this was not random,” Chief Newsham said.

A $60,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Police department year-to-date data show homicide rates in the District have increased by 20% this year compared to last.

