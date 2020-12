The Wisconsin Supreme Court Thursday bucked President Trump’s challenge to the state’s presidential election results, saying his lawyers must file in lower court before taking the charges of election fraud and irregularities to the state’s highest court.

Under state statute, the court noted the lawsuit should be filed at a circuit court level before the justices would decide to take the case.

