LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) - One man was killed and another was wounded after shots were fired at a large party in Mississippi, a sheriff said.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told WCBI-TV about 200 people were at the gathering late Saturday and early Sunday in Louisville. Someone had rented out a club for a birthday party.

Shots were fired inside the club, Pugh said. After people started fleeing, more shots were fired in the parking lot.

The shootings were “very devastating for these folks’ families in the middle of the pandemic,” Pugh said. “And, Lord knows the spread of COVID that you may have had from that.”

An executive order by Gov. Tate Reeves limits social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The two men who were shot were taken to a local hospital in private vehicles, Pugh said. One died at the hospital and the other was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. Pugh did not immediately release their names.

Many at the party had come from neighboring Oktibbeha County, Pugh said.

