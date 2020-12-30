CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Thirteen West Virginia businesses are being recognized for being in continuous operation for at least 100 years.

Recipients of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce award were announced Tuesday by Secretary of State Mac Warner.

“These businesses have withstood generations, challenging economic times, and ever-changing technology,” Warner said in a statement. “These Centurions are anchors and leaders in our communities.”

The businesses receiving awards include The Union Sales Company, The Bunker Hill Cemetery Association, Charles W. Cammack Children’s Center Inc., Ronceverte Ice and Produce Company, Camp Greenbrier Inc., Progressive Women’s Association, Windsor Coal Company LLC, Greer Industries Inc., Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce Inc., The Home for Aged Men, Raleigh General Hospital, Kelley Foundry & Machine Company and West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Each will receive a certificate recognizing them as a member of the Centurion Chamber of Commerce, the statement said.

