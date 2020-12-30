Adam Carolla says it’s time for his angry friends who support the Democratic Party in California to snap out of a form of “Stockholm Syndrome.”

The podcasting giant recently sat down with the popular YouTube commentator Dave Rubin for a wide-ranging interview when the subject turned to coronavirus measures in the “Golden State.”

Mr. Carolla said he’s experienced bizarre situations where left-leaning friends complain about California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other lawmakers, yet continue to support the Democratic Party each election cycle.

“They voted that way and now they want to kind of will themselves to be correct,” the comedian said for the pre-Christmas interview. “These are people that hate being wrong.”

He added that citizens across the state have been subjected to a slow-motion indoctrination over many years.

“What I realized, what has happened is, California especially, Los Angeles especially, it’s so over-regulated. It’s so burdensome. It’s so tyrannical and its leaders are so tyrannical in terms of its burden that they put on the taxpayers that we all got sort of indoctrinated in this slowly. Like, imagine trying to pull this s— off in 1955. People [would] just be like, ‘Uh, no. I’m not staying home. And, by the way, when I leave my house I’m taking my gun in case one of you a—holes tries to arrest me.”

Mr. Carolla then detailed policies implemented in small increments that ultimately led the state’s current reputation for being a nightmare of bureaucratic overreach.

“Everyone who lives in California has a kind of Stockholm Syndrome,” he continued. “I always tell everyone, ‘Look at the sign at the beach.’ In the 50s, they didn’t have a sign. At some point, it was like ‘No bonfires between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.’ You know what I mean? No it’s like, ‘No frisbee. No football. No cigarettes.”

“Literally no humans!” Mr. Rubin added.

“Think about how the sign gets longer,” Mr. Carolla said. “They always add something to the sign. They never remove something from the beach sign. Every year, there’s two more things you can’t do on the beach.”

