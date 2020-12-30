Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order on Wednesday to lift a ban on indoor dining that had been challenged in circuit court.

Under the new rules, indoor dining in the county is allowed at 25% capacity.

The decision comes following a lawsuit filed by Titan Hospitality Group over Mr. Pittman’s initial order that barred indoor dining from Dec. 16 to Jan. 13.

A judge temporarily blocked the ban and heard testimony from restaurateurs, health experts and officials this week.

Mr. Pittman said in a press release that upon signing the order the hospitality group agreed to dismiss the lawsuit.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.