President Trump and President-elect Joseph R Biden are slated to make competing campaign appearances Monday in Georgia in a last-ditch effort to influence the Senate runoff races.

The dueling visits illustrate the importance of the contests Tuesday pitting GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to travel to Atlanta, marking his second visit to the state since his narrow 12,000-vote victory there in the Nov. 3 election.

Mr. Trump also will be making his second trip to the state since the general election — the result of which he continues to dispute in part by blaming Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and other GOP leaders.

Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, meanwhile, is set to campaign with Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock on Sunday.

Republicans currently have a 50 to 48 majority in the chamber.

Democrats must flip both seats to give Ms. Harris the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

