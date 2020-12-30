Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that President Trump will soon be dead while vowing blood vengeance for the killing of an Iranian general.

Mr. Rouhani made the threat in a speech to the Iranian Cabinet about the “martyred” Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which was posted in English on the Iranian presidential Website.

“One of the effects of this stupid and disgraceful act,” Mr. Rouhani said of the airstrike that killed Soleimani, “was that Trumpism ended.”

“In a few days, the life of this criminal will end and he will go to the dustbin of history,” the official Iranian government site quoted him in English as having said.

The warning and prediction came less than a week before the first anniversary of the Jan. 3 drone strike on Baghdad airport.

“We are very happy about this and we believe that the period after Trump will be a better condition for regional and global stability,” Mr. Rouhani said.

He also, as he has frequently vowed fatal and equal retaliation for what Iran has characterized as the assassination of a prominent government official.

“As I said after the martyrdom of Martyr Soleimani, I emphasize again that if you cut off Martyr Soleimani’s hand, we will cut off your leg from the region and we will continue the resistance until that day,” Mr. Rouhani said.

“Our nation will not give up until they take revenge on his blood as its right,” the president vowed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.