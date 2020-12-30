President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris are heading south next week for some last-minute campaigning ahead of two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber next year.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to campaign in Atlanta on Monday ahead of the Tuesday elections and Ms. Harris is scheduled to campaign in Savannah on Sunday.

They’re trying to give a boost to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are squaring off against GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.

President Trump will also campaign in Georgia on Monday to try to give Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler a boost.

Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden, and Ms. Harris have all made in-person visits to Georgia since the Nov. 3 election to campaign for their candidates.

Mr. Biden carried the state by about 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win traditionally red Georgia since 1992.

Mr. Trump said Wednesday that GOP Gov. Brian Kemp needs to resign because Mr. Kemp isn’t doing enough to help the Trump campaign reverse the results.

