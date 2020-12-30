The Marine Corps has begun equipping its mainline infantry units with the same type of small arms suppressors used by elite commando units such as the Navy SEALS and Delta Force.

Suppressors are designed to reduce a weapon’s noise, flash and recoil, allowing combat units to avoid detection while firing on enemy positions. This month, Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) began sending out thousands of them to infantry Marines in addition to troops assigned to special operations and reconnaissance units.

“We’ve never fielded suppressors at this scale. The fielding is a big moment for the Marine Corps,” said Maj. Mike Brisker, MCSC’s product manager for infantry weapons.

The idea for equipping large infantry units with suppressors came from an exercise in 2016 called “Sea Dragon” that enables the Marine Corps to experiment with emerging technologies. A Marine Corps battalion employed the suppressors during the event.

“The positive feedback from that experiment was the primary driving force behind procuring suppressors,” Maj. Brisker said. “We’ve had a few limited user experiments with various units since that time and all of those events generated positive reviews of the capability.”

While suppressors won’t make a weapon silent like in the movies, they will cut down on noise on the battlefield and allow for better communication between troops, Marine Corps officials said.

“It allows the operators to communicate literally up and down the line during a firefight,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Tomlinson, the infantry weapons officer at MCSC.

Using suppressors on a battlefield may also benefit the long-term health of a Marine, MCSC officials said.

“In the big picture, the VA pays out a lot in hearing loss claims,” Maj. Brisker said. “We’d like Marines to be able to continue to hear for many years even after they leave the service.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.