MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night, authorities said.

Department spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony.

Elder said gunshots were exchanged. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical personnel. A woman in the car was unhurt, Elder said.

Elder said no officers were hurt. He said he didn’t know how many officers were at the scene carrying out the traffic stop. He said the officers’ body cameras were on.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.

